A judge says the Mexican drug lord, better known as “El Chapo” can’t hug his wife at his forthcoming trial.

Joaquin Guzman has been denied contact with his better half as a safety effort forced since he was brought to New York City to face drug conspiracy charges.

Defense lawyers asked U.S. Region Judge Brian Cogan for what they called a “humanitarian gesture” of permitting the embrace on Tuesday ahead of the opening statements.

The judge claimed that he was sympathetic in El Chapo’s request and praised him for good conduct under the inhumane conditions of solitary confinement, but it was a no from the other high-security risk defendants and he wasn’t going to make the exception.