Ever since Carmelo Anthony left the New York Knicks two seasons ago, he seems to become the scapegoat for when things go south fast.

According to a report from New York Times’ Marc Stein, there are sources with knowledge of the situation that are saying Anthony “has been informed” his brief stint with the team will “soon be ending.”

The Rockets have denied they are waiving Carmelo Anthony, but two sources close to the situation say Anthony has been informed that his brief time with the team will soon be ending. Anthony has been listed as "out" for Houston's game tonight against Indiana due to illness — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) November 11, 2018

Anthony is a future Hall of Famer as a six-time All-NBA selection with 14 seasons of averaging at least 20 points a night, including 2012-13 when he was the league’s scoring champion at 28.7. He was joining Chris Paul and James Harden on a team that was one victory away from the NBA Finals, where he wouldn’t be asked to shoulder the offensive load.

Still, it has been anything but a success, as the Rockets are 5-7 and Anthony is averaging what would be a career-worst 13.4 points and 0.5 assists per game. This comes after he set career lows with 16.2 points per game behind 40.4 percent shooting from the field last season for a Thunder team that lost in the first round of the playoffs.

It’s unfair to put the Rockets early season woes on Carmelo. It’s questionable that Anthony’s prime is behind him but the Rockets should have done more than pick up someone of waivers to be the player to put them over the hump. That never works out well.