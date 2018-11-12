Words by: Rashad Grove

That wait is almost over! Freeform has announced that the second season of Grown-ish will premiere in early 2019. After surviving a crazy freshman year, Yara Shahidi and her squad will return for their sophomore year at California University beginning on Jan. 2 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Freeform. Trevor Jackson, Francia Raisa, Emily Arlook, Jordan Buhat, Chloe and Halle Bailey, Luka Sabbat and Deon Cole. Kenya Barris, Julie Bean, Jenifer Rice-Genzuk Henry, Craig Doyle, Anthony Anderson, Laurence Fishburne, Helen Sugland. E. Brian Dobbins will be handling the executive producing duties.

Originally a spin-off of the ABC series Black-ish, the coming of age comedy follows the Johnsons’ eldest daughter Zoey (Yara Shahidi) as she heads off out on her own to college and begins her journey to adulthood. It doesn’t take long for her discover that not everything about leaving home will be as she suspected. Trying to navigate school, love interests, a social life, and so much more is the challenge that Zoey and her crew have to face.

Created by Black-ish‘s Kenya Barris, the series is produced by Khalabo Ink Society, Wilmore Films, Cinema Gypsy Productions, and Principato-Young Entertainment, with Anthony Anderson, Brian Dobbins, and Helen Sugland acting as executive producers.