Continuing his legacy as one of the most politically outspoken rappers of all time, Ice Cube brings his uncompromising and hard-hitting commentary to each line of “Arrest the President.” On Tuesday, November 6th during the US midterm elections, Ice Cube posted a sneak preview of the track on Instagram, which included the following the caption: “Cuffs are ready… Get out there and vote.”

On December 7, Ice Cube will release Everythang’s Corrupt — his 10th release as a solo artist and 18th release as a member of a group.