Kids See Ghosts lit up Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival.

Kanye West and Kid Cudi released their debut album this past summer as apart of West’s 5 consecutive album release during the month of June. Both Cudi and Ye are longtime collaborators. The two first collaborated on West’s fourth studio album, 808s & Heartbreak. Now they have formed this creative duo a decade later.

The Grammy Award-winning artists headlined Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival this past weekend, hosted by Tyler, The Creator. In true Kid See Ghost fashion, the duo performed in a transparent, rectangular box above the performance stage. The set was filled with uncanny energy from the opening to the closing. Aside from the album’s 7 seven tracks, the two performed some of their solo and collaborative hits of the past. This list included, “Welcome To Heartbreak,” “Pursuit of Happiness” and “Ghost Town,” from Ye’s most recent solo project. Fans certainly enjoyed the performance set from Ye and Cudi. With the warm reception from Flog Gnaw, we expect to see more from the superstar duo. Check out some of the cool photos and videos from the performance footage below.

this kids see ghosts set 😭🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/ERK0FvV5DG — nate louis (@blackboi_flyyy) November 12, 2018