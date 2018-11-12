By now we all know that KITH is good for tapping into Hollywood’s A-list when it comes to choosing a model for its ongoing Bergdorf Goodman collaboration, already featuring Goodfellas‘ Ray Liotta and Wood Harris of Paid In Full fame. Now, they’re taking us Uptown for Fall 2018 with help from A Bronx Tale‘s own Chazz Palminteri.

Palminteri is one of those actors that has such a lengthy career that it’s almost hard to lock him down to just one role. Broadway aficionados may know him from his Oscar-nominated role in Bullets over Broadway, meanwhile millennial couch-surfing TV critics may recognize him more as Vincent aka “Shorty” on the hilarious ABC sitcom Modern Family. However, its A Bronx Tale that is probably his greatest claim to fame, mainly because the critically-acclaimed 1993 film was based on an autobiographical one-man show Palminteri wrote and starred in four years prior. In his latest feature, Chazz shows off the fine-crafted KITH x Bergdorfs menswear made to get us through the winter season, including pieces like the Williams II Hoodie made from English wool & 500 GSM brushback cotton fleece, a matching set of sweatpants and rugby shirts made from custom-milled 500 GSM brushed cotton jersey to round out the set. We’ll let you all decide if this is an award-winning collab, but it definitely looks like gold to us.

It looks like the KITH x Bergdorf Goodman Fall 2018 Collection, part of the brand’s latest Monday Program, is already sold out online, but we recommend hitting up one of the many KITH shops right now before stuff sells out completely. Peep Chazz in the lookbook below:

Images: Justin Bridges / KITH