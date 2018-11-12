It seems to be that time of the year where the seemingly annual California wildfires blaze its trails. Many people are being forced to evacuate their homes including some top celebrities like the Kardashian family. Lil Pump just had to blast out of his crib because the fire reached his backyard.

On Friday (Nov. 9), the Miami recording artist posted a series of videos to his Instagram story of the chaos. From the looks of the first video, he seems to be a good distance from the fire and made light of the situation. “This is Channel 5 News, we are reporting,” he says in one video. “There is a huge fire in my backyard in Calabasas.”

Things appeared to be going 0-100 real quick in a later clip. “Yo, we really got to evacuate now,” the “Multi Millionaire” spitta says in a follow-up clip.

Pump then begins packing his things and talking more s–t before he finally ESSKEETIT. “Yeah bitch, that’s how you know you rich,” he says. “Ain’t no broke nigga houses burning down. It’s only that rich nigga shit. My house bout to burn down, bitch.”

Look at videos of Lil Pump escaping the wildfire below: