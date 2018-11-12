Saturday Night Live was joined by Lil Wayne for their latest episode. One of the skits for the night was a hip-hop parody by a group called “Booty Kings” who made a new twerk anthem called “Permission.” The comedians in the sketch were joined by Lil Wayne and a surprise appearance for Lil Wayne who let off their bars about supporting consent.

Respect the ladies so I treat ya like an equal

Got me starin’ at that booty like an eagle, yeah I see you! – Lil Wayne

The video comes with plenty of booty shaking, Pete Davidson in a hilarious role, a bucket for the Women’s Rights Fun and all the traditional swag that comes with Future and Lil Wayne.

While on Saturday Night Live Lil Wayne also performed a couple of cuts from Tha Carter V. Check out the video below and be sure to catch up on the full SNL episode by visiting NBC.