Words by: Rashad Grove

The 44th annual People’s Choice Awards, now called the E! People’s Choice Awards, was held on Sunday night at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California. The 2018 E! People’s Choice Awards, honors the best in popular culture for the calendar year. The 44th edition of the People’s Choice Awards will mark the first time from it broadcast on E! instead of on CBS after the network’s acquired the People’s Choice Awards from Procter & Gamble

Minaj opened the show with her song “Good Form.” Then, Tyga joined her on stage as they performed their new hit song “Dip.” Nicki Minaj was the big winner of the evening winning in the Female Artist of the Year and the Album of the Year. But the bigger winner may have been Michael B. Jordan who received a special shout-out from Minaj.

After winning the coveted Female Artist of the Year award, the Young Money rapper then thanked Donatella Versace for custom-making her outfit. She continued, “And shout out to Michael B. Jordan cause he’s gonna be taking it off of me tonight.” Her comments sent social media into an uproar! Minaj is definitely not afraid to shoot her shot. Check the video below.