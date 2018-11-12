Nike is gearing up for its next big-name collaboration, working with Fear of God’s own Jerry Lorenzo for the designer’s first official silhouette in the Swoosh’s legendary sneaker roster.

After prepping us for his Nike-affiliated relationship with the Converse collab back in August, Lorenzo officially unveils the Nike Air Fear of God 1. The silhouette pays homage to the ones that came before it, utilizing a visible Nike Air window similar to the Air Max 180 and a TPU cage inspired by the Huarache Light, but also has its own flare to make the overall design feel forward-thinking and original. The double stack Zoom heel is the biggest example of that, followed by a abstract lacing system and performance-ready materials on the upper that really makes this one interesting-looking shoe. Add to the fact that head designer Leo Chang, senior footwear design director at Nike Basketball, actually used Lorenzo’s foot as a sneaker last (i.e. those molds that give a shoe its shape), you really get a sneaker that feels like a hands-on collab and not just something with FoG branding slapped on it. Good work, J!

The Nike Air Fear of God 1 is set to release on December 15, but head to Nike for a closer look into the shoe’s creation. Also, peep the images below for a better look at the silhouette and accompanying apparel: