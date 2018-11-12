Words by: Kevin Keise

Although the Drake and Pusha T beef have supposedly ended, fans who were present ón day 2 of the 2018 Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival sure couldn’t tell.

During Pusha T’s set, the words read “Fuck Drake” appeared big and bright as day on the backdrop of the DAYTONA rapper’s performance, which caused an uproar of “Fuck Drake” chants from fans.

Pusha claims that the backdrop message was unexpected and took it to Twitter to and expressed his innocence:

“Corny ass tech dude fucking with my screens at @CampFlogGnaw, I speak for myself and all of you know how I make my statements!! Dissing anybody on screen isn’t part of my show… Otherwise great festival, thanx @tylerthecreator for having me out.”

Did this message go back to Drake? Who knows, but what we do know is Drizzy has been adamant about not responding to the president of GOOD Music in the form of a diss track, so we know not to expect that, but what should we expect?