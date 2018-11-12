As we saw with Saweetie, Jay IDK and Bodega Bamz previously, Reebok is still going hard by featuring Hip-Hop trailblazers in the ongoing “Alter the Icons” campaign, this time tapping ATL’s burgeoning rap star MadeinTYO to help launch a new 10-piece footwear drop.

Aside from the cool set of kicks, MadeinTYO also gives us a walk in his own shoes towards success. In the campaign video above, the artist born as Malcolm Jamaal Davis speaks on how he achieved success by doing things his way, from dropping out of school, heading out to Japan to follow his dreams and even having a son during a time in his career when most people wouldn’t consider becoming a parent, especially in their mid-20s. However, the “Uber Everywhere” hitmaker proves that sometimes the road less travel can lead to astronomical results — starring in Reebok ads doesn’t sound too bad to us.

The shoes at hand include remastered versions of the Classic Leather and Workout Plus, each featuring warped branding, remodeled placement of both silhouettes respective OG designs and special add-ons that include ribbed nylon and suede construction, boot laces, a rippled outsole and a super wide variety of colorway options.

Watch MadeinTYO’s campaign video for the Reebok “Alter the Icons” collection above, and pick up the new Classic Leather Rippled Altered colorways for $85 USD and the Workout Plus Ripple Altered, priced at $90 USD, when they drop in mens, womens and kids sizes this Wednesday (November 15) in-store and online. Check out the throwback Eastbay-style lookbook below, which also features cameos from fellow rapping Reebok Ambassadors Saweetie and Lil Baby:



