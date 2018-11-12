The writer, editor, and publisher who is responsible for lovable characters such as, Spider-Man, X-Men, Thor, Iron Man, Black Panther, and The Fantastic Four, Stan Lee, has passed away at the age of 95.

His cause of death is unknown, however, he suffered several illnesses over the last year and had pneumonia and vision issues.

Lee’s final years were tumultuous. After his wife, Joan, of 69 years passed away last year, he sued the executives at the old film and entertainment company he founded, POW! Entertainment, for $1 billion for fraud, then abruptly dropped the suit weeks later.

Additionally, he sued his ex-business manager and filed a restraining order against a man who was handling his affairs. This past Summer, he was being investigated for sexual misconduct and reports of elder abuse against him.

Stan Lee’s was estimated to be worth as much as $70 million