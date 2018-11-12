Words by: Kevin Keise

The Toronto Raptors will continue to pay homage to the 6th God and Nike as they reveal their 2018-2019 OVO inspired city edition uniforms.

For the third straight year, the Raptors will have an alternate uniform that will be an OVO collaboration with Drake, the squad’s Global Ambassador.

On the six “Welcome to Toronto” themed home games, the team will play in a solid shade jersey with a large gold chevron and the block letters spelling out NORTH. The number and words are colored black.

The jersey is very similar to last year’s; the only difference is the color. Last year they wore black, this year they’ll wear white.

The six games you can catch the Toronto Raptor’s rocking the new OVO uniforms will be:

• Fri. Nov. 23 vs. Washington Wizards – 7:30 p.m.

• Fri. Dec. 21 vs. Cleveland Cavaliers – 7:00 p.m.

• Fri. Jan 11 vs. Brooklyn Nets – 7:30 p.m.

• Fri. Mar. 1 vs. Portland Trail Blazers – 7:30 p.m.

• Thurs. Mar. 14 vs. Los Angeles Lakers – 8:00 p.m.

• Fri. Mar. 22 vs. Oklahoma City Thunder – 7:30 p.m.

Drake signed on as the Raptor’s Global Ambassador back in 2013. Since then the two have not only made improvements to the country’s basketball team, but to the entire basketball community of Canada.

Starting last year, the Raptors and Drake plan to donate one million dollars a year to refurbish local basketball courts in the community, and in year two of their five-year plan, the two teams will partner up and make an annual donation to Canada Basketball annually.

The Raptors and team OVO also recently finished building four community courts in Toronto – Flemingdon, Matty Eckler, Thistletown and Malvern – and together with the City of Toronto, they will pick four more courts to be refurbished each year over the next two years.