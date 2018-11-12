Disney/Pixar finally released the teaser for Toy Story 4.

In regards to the franchise’s fourth installment, “Woody has always been confident about his place in the world and that his priority is taking care of his kid, whether that’s Andy or Bonnie. But when Bonnie adds a reluctant new toy called ‘Forky’ to her room, a road trip adventure alongside old and new friends will show Woody how big the world can be for a toy.”

The dreamer trailer features our favorite toys jumping in the air, with Joni Mitchell’s “Both Sides Now” playing in the background. Midway through it, a nervous Forky shouts, “I don’t belong here!” His mortified response sent the rest of toys in a turmoil, literally. You can hear Woody say his famous phrase, “There’s a snake in my boot!” and Buzz Lightyear’s “To infinity and beyond!”

“I’m not a toy!” Forky screams toward the end. “Ahh!”

“Hey! Hey!” Woody tells the group. “Somebody get him before he pokes an eye out.”

Since 1995, Pixar’s Toy Story film franchise has earned $1.9 billion at the global box office.

“Like most people, I assumed that Toy Story 3 was the end of the story. And it was the end of Woody’s story with Andy,” the film’s director, Josh Cooley, said in a statement given to E! News Monday. “But just like in life, every ending is a new beginning. Woody now being in a new room, with new toys, and a new kid, was something we have never seen before. The questions of what that would be like became the beginning of an entertaining story worth exploring.”