After getting a preview last month at Virgil Abloh’s debut Louis Vuitton collection for the SS19 season, we now have a super extensive look at all the accessories in the set. We warn you now, though; there’s a lot to sift through! However, thanks to the OFF-WHITE™ founder’s keen sense of style, the collection is definitely worth taking some time to look at.

The wide-spanning offering features bags, gloves, fur shawls, ski googles (seen above), scarves, headwear, belts, sunglasses — wait, did we mention this was an extensive collection? — duffle bags, backpacks and way more things that we’ll just let you discover on your own by scrolling through the set below. There is literally nothing that Virgil didn’t cover in this collection, but we can’t blame him; in a debut role that means so much for the culture, it makes sense that he’d go all out. With all the Black/African-American designers and anyone of color trying to make it in the fashion industry currently looking in amazement at his movements right now, this is something he should definitely be proud of. The pieces don’t look bad at all, either, even for the more experimental pieces and the Wizard Of Oz theme seen throughout. Good work, V!

Take a minute (or 10!) to look through the accessories from the Louis Vuitton Spring/Summer 2019 Collection by Virgil Abloh below