Waka Flocka is Willing to Patch Up His Relationship with Gucci Mane

Waka Flocka is Willing to Patch Up His Relationship with Gucci Mane

“First the Fat Boys break up…” then eventually another one of the worst splits in Hip-Hop history occurred when Waka Flocka Flame and Gucci Mane were at odds. It all started during Gucci’s down spiral before his incarceration in 2014. Gucci would diss Flocka online and put his contract at Bricksquad up for sale.

Since his release we have seen a new Gucci Mane, both in appearance and personality, showing a more positive, healthy, and peaceful side. Now Flocka is ready to patch things up with his once mentor while deadening any beef that he had previously.

“Aye Gucci, let’s chat, sit the f**k down. All that playin’ is over with. You know how to get me, big dawg. You call me,” Flocka shared on Instagram.

Hopefully, we can get one of the best duos in trap history back together again. Anybody down for a Ferrari Boyz 2?

Check out Big Flock’s statement below.