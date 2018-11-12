It was more like a premeditated plan than her shooting anything at the Creed II star.

During Nicki Minaj’s acceptance speech last night at the E! People’s Choice Awards, she couldn’t help but extend her open R-rated invitation out to actor Michael B. Jordan, who the Pink Print rapper has made known she’s been crushin’ on for a while.

Nicki very confidently announces to the audience, “Shout-out to Donatella Versace for custom-making this outfit for me and shout-out to Michael B. Jordan because he’s going to be taking it off of me tonight.”

Watch Jimmy Fallon’s face after Minaj verbally spreads her legs for Jordan.