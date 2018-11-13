The music video that Tekashi 6ix9ine was going to shoot with Nicki Minaj, Kanye West and two other young ladies will now not happen at all. TMZ reports Universal Music Group currently has no plans to set up another video shoot and will be looking to just eat the loss that the video cost, reportedly $480,000.

In case you missed it, 6ix9ine’s shoot was supposed to go down in a mansion in Beverly Hills, California before eight shots were fired at the mansion alarming both the artists and video set crew.

The money for the video shoot went into redecorating the mansion to mirror 6ix9ine’s rainbow appearance and additional decorations to the building, along with the cost of staff and the artists.

TMZ has also obtained video of the shooters attacking the home, which you can see below.