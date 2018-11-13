Ariana Grande shook the Internet and the world when she released “Thank U, Next” just ahead of Saturday Night Live last week. An anthem for women moving to the next part of their life, Grande’s single has become the number one record on the Billboard Hot 100. The song is the first number one single for Grande.

The latest single from Ariana Grande replaces the long-standing “Girls Like You” collaboration of Maroon 5 and Cardi B.

The achievement is the latest for Grande from Billboard as she was named their Woman of the Year and will be celebrated at their year-end celebration.

Grande will be sure to place “Thank U, Next” on her set list for her Sweetener tour that will kick off next year.