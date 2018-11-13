Travis Scott’s ASTROWORLD: Wish You Were Here tour has kicked off and took over headlines with appearances from Drake and his insane set. That set is also holding back a couple of dates as technical production issues will adjust the dates on the road.

The message was sent by the arena for tonight’s show in Tampa citing the production issues to hinder tonight’s show along with three others.

“Due to technical production issues, tonight’s sold out show in Tampa along with upcoming shows in Hartford (Nov 30), Cleveland (Dec 4) and Milwaukee (Dec 9) of Travis Scott’s ASTROWORLD: WISH YOU WERE HERE tour are being postponed to a later date,” the opening tweet stated.

The dates for the tour have not yet been revealed, however, the will be soon. If you are one of the ticket holders for the cities and are not able to hit the new date, you will be eligible for a refund.

