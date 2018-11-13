Brooklyn Nets’ young rising star Caris LeVert suffered a devastating leg injury during Monday night’s game with the Minnesota Timberwolves. In the finals seconds of the first half, LeVert jumped up for a block but landed awkwardly and fell to the floor in pain. A replay of the fall shows LeVert landing and bending his lower leg, but the extent of his injury has yet to be discerned.

Caris LeVert of the New Jersey Nets suffers an injury during an awkward landing while contesting a shot. Looks like a right subtalar dislocation. pic.twitter.com/sDq3HUs4rz — Team Dr. Ho – Hinsdale Orthopaedics Foot & Ankle (@TeamAnkle) November 13, 2018

Caris LeVert stretchered off court after suffering gruesome leg injury 🙏 pic.twitter.com/SJTVrtZDTY — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 13, 2018

LeVert is only 24-years-old. LeVert was drafted in 2016 despite several injury issues in college. In March 2016, LeVert, who was a senior at Michigan at the time, decided to sit out the remainder of the season to focus on recovering from a foot issue that he was dealing with for three months. The Nets ended up acquiring with the 20th overall pick in a trade with the Indiana Pacers for Thaddeus Young. Brooklyn took a chance on him early when every other team had their reservations, and LeVert was finally becoming the player they had hoped he would become this season.

In 13 games this year, LeVert was averaging 19.0 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 3.7 assists while shooting 47.7 percent from the field, 32.8 percent from beyond the arc and 72.1 percent from the free-throw line.

It’s unfortunate that it seems like these gruesome injuries are becoming a yearly event. Last season in his first game for the Boston Celtics, Gordon Hayward suffered a similar injury that had him sidelined for the entire year.