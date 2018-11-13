Continuing a 22-year holiday tradition, Cash Money Records will host its annual turkey giveaway in New Orleans, LA on Tuesday, November 20th. Once again, label Co-Founders and brothers Ronald “Slim” Williams and Bryan “Birdman” Williams return to their hometown in order to give back, uplift, and spread hope, spirit, and cheer for the holidays. Full details can be found below.

For the Williams Brothers, charity stands out as a cornerstone of the label’s core mission and values. Given their lifelong commitment to philanthropy, they co-founded 501(c)(3) organization The Johnny and Gladys Williams Foundation—named after their parents. Among many initiatives, the Foundation presents the turkey giveaway, providing families throughout the community with a bountiful Thanksgiving meal every year. As a result of their work, the company remains a paragon in the community.

With the William Brothers on-site, this will be the fifth year that Cash Money hosts the event at New Home Full Gospel Ministries (1605 Carondelet Street; New Orleans, LA 70130) from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Walmart generously donates the turkeys, and Rouses provides the sides and fixings. Birdman’s newest innovation Stunna Brand, Inc. comes aboard as a sponsor for the first time. Radio station Q93 kicks out the jams all day, and NOLA Games On Wheels engages families with entertainment and video games.

Back for the fifth time, the turkey giveaway includes full-service health screenings by Ochsner Health Systems. Services span testing for glucose, cholesterol, and blood pressure, dental care, eye exams, quick look EKG’s, stroke assessment, and more. Attendees may receive counseling and information on heart-healthy diet, kidney disease, prenatal care, and diabetes as well as smoking cessation programs and healthy recipe books.

Also, for the fifth year, Dr. David Liang [Director, Stanford Center for Inherited Cardiovascular Disease] and his staff administer Aortic Disease and Marfan Syndrome heart screenings.

“The Turkey Giveaway is something we’ve been doing since the beginning of Cash Money,” states Ronald ‘Slim’ Williams. “The moment we made it, we knew we had to lift up our hometown. It was always a part of the label’s vision and brand from day one. Over the years, it’s become something the community can rely on and trust. To me, that’s our greatest accomplishment. We’ve received so many blessings, we want to share those with the city we love and call home.”

Birdman continues, “You could take away the success, the money, and everything. It doesn’t matter. What matters most is the people who were with you since day one: your neighborhood, your friends, and your family. We’ve never forgotten how New Orleans put us first. The Turkey Giveaway is a way to say ‘Thank you’ to everybody we love. Out of everything, it’s what we want people to associate Cash Money with. This defines our legacy.”