We’re still in the swing of Casio G-SHOCK’s 35th anniversary celebration, and the new MAGMA Ocean collection arriving next month is literally exploding with a little fire for your wrist.

Featuring the GPRB100TF, known more specifically as the RANGEMAN, and the GWF1035F, aka the FROGMAN which is also celebrating its own 25th anniversary, G-SHOCK’s latest watch collection gives us two options that utilizes black, red and rose gold hues. Both also feature case backs engraved with the 35th anniversary logo, 200M water and shock resistance, 4 daily alarms and other signature specs. Individually, the FROGMAN is packed with a solar-charging Tough Solar system, Log Data-storing for up to 10 diving logs and even moon data. Meanwhile, the RANGEMAN gives you all the outdoors-geared features you need, including low temperature resistance of -20C/-40F degrees, Bluetooth and GPS navigation, a barometer and thermometer amongst other specs. All the more reason to get both!

The G-SHOCK “MAGMA Ocean” Collection arrives in December, with the RANGEMAN (GPRB1000TF-1) going for $900 USD, and the FROGMAN (GWF103F-1) priced at $750 USD. Both will be available for purchase at G-SHOCK retailers like Macy’s and the G-SHOCK Soho Store, or just head online.