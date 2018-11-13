Chances are if you were on the Internet at all today you saw the video of Kanye West’s interesting dance moves from the Kids See Ghosts set at the Camp Flog Knaw Festival this past weekend. While the online Hip-Hop community got laughs, Yandhi got clarity. Kanye states on Twitter his time on stage with Kid Cudi let him know that he needs to indefinitely push his album back.

“It felt so good being on the stage last night with my brother Cudi,” Kanye wrote to his followers. “After performing again, I realize the new album I’ve been working on isn’t ready yet. I’ll announce the release date once it’s done. Thank you for understanding.”

Now that we know we are “understanding” Kanye’s creative process we just have to wait and see when the Chicago rapper is close to wrapping up again.