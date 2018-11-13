Now matter how old any of us get, we’ll always love Mickey Mouse — the high-pitched cartoon rodent created by iconic animator Walt Disney 90 years ago this year. To celebrate such a substantial anniversary, Italian sportswear imprint Kappa is giving dear ol’ Mickey his own set of gear with this magical capsule collection.

The range includes apparel in black and white options — Mickey’s original two-tone hue when Walt Disney Studios first drew him up in 1928 — over a range of track suits, hoodies and T-Shirts. Co-branding is featuring in various forms throughout, some utilizing a “Vintage Mickey” all-over print, while others show off the famous “mouse ear” silhouette alongside Kappa’s own back-to-back sitting people logo. In the words of our eternal childhood pal, this is one collab that’ll definitely make you go, “Oh boy!”

The limited-edition Kappa x Disney “Mickey Mouse 90th Anniversary” collection is available now, in styles for both men and women, through the Kappa USA online store and at retailers like Bloomingdales, Urban Outfitters, American Rag and Dollz Kill. See the full lookbook below: