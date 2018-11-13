Last week, Mike Will Made-It had a small private get together for the Creed II Soundtrack listening party in Atlanta, Georgia. The Ear Drummers producer is the curator and executive producer of the album, which supports the sequel that is set to release on Wednesday, November 21.

Creed II stars Michael B. Jordan, Sylvester Stallone, and Tessa Thompson. The soundtrack features Ella Mai, Gunna, J. Cole, Kendrick Lamar, Lil’ Wayne, YG, Trouble, Quavo, Pharrell, Nicki Minaj, Gucci Mane and many more.

Mike posted on his social media, Twitter and Instagram, of the 15 track album. Peep the full list of the heavy hitters who will be singing as well as spitting bars on the track of the album.