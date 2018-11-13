Words by: Symone Daniels
In an Instagram post, Fenty Beauty model Duckie Thot revealed that she was in a car accident 48 hours before making her debut in the Victoria Secret Fashion show.
She begins her caption, “Firstly, I’d like to apologize for posting a little late- I had to take some time for myself to process the week, 48 hours before the VS Fashion Show, I got into a car accident on my way to a workout session. Thankfully I walked away without a starch.”
Duckie, real name, Nyadak Thot then went on to say that the car accident opened her eyes to a few things, “the incident put a few things into perspective for me, no matter how hard you’ve worked for something or how deserving you may feel, it can easily be taken away from you.”
The 22-year also praised God for keeping her safe, “God was watching over me in that car and he carried me through Thursday, I couldn’t have done it without him. I’m grateful and thankful for his support & infinite love.”
View this post on Instagram
firstly, I’d like to apologize for posting a little late- I had to take sometime for myself to process the week. 48 hours before the VS fashion show, I got into a car accident on my way to a workout session. Thankfully, I walked away without a scratch. The incident put a few things into perspective for me; no matter how hard you’ve worked for something or how deserving you may feel, it can easily be taken away. I’ve dreamed of walking for @victoriassecret for as long as I can remember- watching women who inspired me year after year, I someday saw myself doing the same thing. God was watching over me in that car and he carried me through Thursday, I couldn’t have done it without Him. I’m grateful and thankful for His support & infinite love. I challenge all of my followers to pursue your dreams, no matter how big they may seem! If you don’t try to use your gift to share it with others, it’ll terrify you. My utmost respect to all the beautiful women I got to walk alongside- I felt empowered by every single one of you. To my sister @leomieanderson I am grateful for your words of encouragement and happy we got to share this moment together. All my love to #Ed @monica.mitro @10magazine @johndavidpfeiffer and the entire VS team for seeing me. It’s been a true honor to do this show, I am so blessed to have had this moment. Lastly, I’d like to thank my guardian angel, my little sister Sarah- every step I took was for you. 👼🏿 💕