Fenty Beauty Model Reveals She Was in Car Accident 48 Hours Before Her Debut in the VS Fashion Show

Words by: Symone Daniels

In an Instagram post, Fenty Beauty model Duckie Thot revealed that she was in a car accident 48 hours before making her debut in the Victoria Secret Fashion show.

She begins her caption, “Firstly, I’d like to apologize for posting a little late- I had to take some time for myself to process the week, 48 hours before the VS Fashion Show, I got into a car accident on my way to a workout session. Thankfully I walked away without a starch.”

Duckie, real name, Nyadak Thot then went on to say that the car accident opened her eyes to a few things, “the incident put a few things into perspective for me, no matter how hard you’ve worked for something or how deserving you may feel, it can easily be taken away from you.”

The 22-year also praised God for keeping her safe, “God was watching over me in that car and he carried me through Thursday, I couldn’t have done it without him. I’m grateful and thankful for his support & infinite love.”

She also challenged her “followers to pursue your dreams, no matter how big they may seem. If you don’t try to use your gift to share it with others it will terrify you.”

Thot was first discovered on the eighth cycle of Australia’s Next Top Model finishing off in third place and she has also ripped the runway at the Yeezy S/S 17 show. The Victoria Secret Show will air December 2, 2018.