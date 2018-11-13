We’ve been anticipating the Nike Air Force 1 “De Lo Mío” since that early preview we all got back in October, and now the Swoosh is doubling down on the Dominican pride with official details on the shoe’s release.

The look we got previously already revealed the white upper, transulcent outsole and accents inspired by the Dominican flag, but these new images show off more details, including the “Dominicana” and “República” embossed imprints on the right and left heels, respectively. The culture is further packed into the design with lace locks that look like domino gaming pieces, which directly reflect the “Dominican Dominoes” games that go down frequently in the Uptown, Hispanic-centered neighborhood of Dyckman — ironically the same place where the launch event for these went down last month as well. If you represent our Source Latino fam to the fullest, definitely don’t sleep on copping these!

The Nike Air Force 1 “De Lo Mío” is officially set to release on November 17, and will cost you $165 USD — 8232.67 DOP for those that this colorway represents! Expect them to arrive at select NSW retailers and via Nike SNKRS, but check out a few more pics below: