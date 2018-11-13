Michelle Obama graces the cover Elle Magazine for the December issue. The former First Lady was interviewed by Oprah Winfrey and talks about her marriage, Trump and much more.

With her glowing smile of the cover, the interview she had with Oprah Winfrey has become a must-read for those who are interested with Mrs. Obama’s book. With a new book detailing her journey in Becoming, which is out today, Winfrey gets a head start on discussing what will be inside.

Her spouse, Barack Obama tells Oprah about their marriage about being in love is different no matter what the struggle is and much more. It was an important part of her journey that she is becoming by writing and sharing her story of this book. Make sure you get the memoir that will be out everywhere today.