Michelle Obama graces the cover Elle Magazine for the December issue. The former First Lady was interviewed by Oprah Winfrey and talks about her marriage, Trump and much more.
With her glowing smile of the cover, the interview she had with Oprah Winfrey has become a must-read for those who are interested with Mrs. Obama’s book. With a new book detailing her journey in Becoming, which is out today, Winfrey gets a head start on discussing what will be inside.
Her spouse, Barack Obama tells Oprah about their marriage about being in love is different no matter what the struggle is and much more. It was an important part of her journey that she is becoming by writing and sharing her story of this book. Make sure you get the memoir that will be out everywhere today.
View this post on Instagram
Living in the White House for eight years, @MichelleObama had staffers providing everything she could have possibly needed, except for time. "What I came to realize is that there was absolutely no time to reflect in the White House,” she tells @oprah for ELLE’s cover interview. “We moved at such a breakneck pace from the moment we walked in those doors until the moment we left. It was day in and day out because we, Barack and I, really felt like we had an obligation to get a lot done.” Now, with time to process two terms in office—a historic run of accomplishments and struggles—Obama has released her highly anticipated memoir, “Becoming.” Ahead of her book release, the former FLOTUS gets real about her marriage to Barack, the threats made against her children, and life after the White House. ELLE December 2018 credits: Editor-in-chief: @ninagarcia Photographer: @millermobley Stylist: @meredithkoop Hair: @yenedamtew Makeup: @carlraymua Wearing: @Dior Chief photography director: @alixbcampbell