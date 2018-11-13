Rolling Loud Festival had a successful 2018 and is now gearing up for an even bigger impact with expansion and development in Miami and abroad.

Rolling Loud 2019 will be back in Miami Gardens for the fifth year in a row with presale tickets already available for the festival running May 10-12, 2019. Last year’s festival brought J. Cole, Travis Scott, Future and more to the area.

The heavyweight Hip-Hop festival will be going overseas too and has announced their first show in Austrailia. Rolling Loud Australia will be at the Sydney Showgrounds in Olympic Park on January 27th, 2019 and will bring American Hip-Hop artists to blend with local Hip-Hop acts.

“After back to back sell-outs in Miami and Rolling Loud-branded festivals and experiences across the US, we’re thrilled to make our Australian debut,” Founders Matt Singler and Tariq Cherif issued in a statement. “Rap music is the most popular and fastest growing genre of music and the world deserves to experience curated line-ups of its biggest stars and hottest new talent.

Check out the announcement video from the largest Hip-Hop festival in the world below.