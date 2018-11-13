Words by: Kevin Keise

If it hasn’t already been, mental illness is becoming a major crisis in American and an epidemic in Hip-Hop. More and more artists are opening up about their current battle with mental illness.

Rather it’s anxiety, depression, bipolar disorder, or any other type of rappers are suffering from it and coming out about it.

It’s been a while since we heard from Ugly God and the reason being is that he’s the latest artists to come out about suffering from depression.

Yesterday the promising young rapper from Houston took it to Twitter to express to his feelings to his fans.

“all bs aside, i hope y’all can tell i’m back on my bs. i really was super depressed for a whole year and nobody even noticed 😌. but its okay, i shouldn’t expect y’all to care about my personal life. I’m just here to be a good friend & deliver good music to y’all. Love y’all.”

A fan responded to show his sympathy for the platinum rapper, and Ugly God responded with by being ashamed to come out because of this current era of Hip-Hop.

Ugly God added, “bro it was super hard for me to be expressive about it because we are in a corny ass era of niggas being fake depressed. like there’s really people out here going through mental/emotion breakdowns and niggas online thinking this depression shit is a aesthetic or something 🌽🌽🌽”

Now that Ugly God is dealing with his mental problem, it’s safe to say that we will be getting more music from him soon. In fact, just two days ago, Ugly God let a luck fan listen and leak a snippet from his forthcoming album Bumps & Bruises.

