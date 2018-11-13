Just yesterday we reported that Waka Flocka took to Instagram to attempt at squashing his beef with his long-time friend Gucci Mane, as well as any other lingering beef he may have going on with anyone else. Furthermore, Waka was a guest on Raquel Harper’s BET show, Raq Rants, and surprised us all by announcing that he has supposedly “been given up” on rap.

According to Waka, “I’ve did what I came to do. I’ve made pass $30,000,000.”

People want me to be “hard in the paint Waka” but I’m 32-years-old. I’m a grown ass man. I just want to be a good husband. I’m about to make a baby next year.”

Therefore, yes, we can expect a little bun cooking in Tammy’s oven around this time next year if not sooner. You can watch the full Raq Rants interview tonight on BET at 11p EST.