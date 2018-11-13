Members of the Wu-Tang Clan, featuring Young Dirty Bastard, and other Hip-Hop acts will headline an event celebrating the life and legacy of hip-hop icon Ol’ Dirty Bastard of the Legendary Wu-Tang Clan on Thursday, November 15, at 7 pm, at The Roulette, located at 509 Atlantic Avenue in Brooklyn, New York.

Ol’ Dirty Bastard or O. D. B., was a founding member of Wu-Tang Tang Clan and had hit singles such as “Shimmy Shimmy Ya,” “Brooklyn Zoo,” and “Got Your Money” in addition to hit songs with performers such as Mariah Carey and Pras of The Fugees.

O.D.B.’s wife Icelene Jones and children Taniqua Jones, Shaquita Jones, and Bar-sun Jones, who performs as Young Dirty Bastard, imagine that this event, held on what would have been the rapper’s 50th birthday, will be a reminder of his enduring commitment to his family and his community.

“We want people to remember that his family and community were always at the forefront of his work as an artist,” said Icelene Jones, his wife of 13th years. “For him, his music was never about the cars or the trappings that some artists sang about. He was truly and authentically in love with the art form of hip hop and when he was not recording or performing, he was with his family.”

Dirty’s son, Young Dirty Bastard, whose recent performance on Jimmy Kimmel LIVE with the Wu Tang Clan received rave reviews, values the impact his father has had on the contemporary hip hop industry. “My Dad’s work is iconic and so many performers today speak of the influence that his work has had on them,” he said. “Their respect and regard for his contribution to Hip Hop music are what will keep his legend alive.”

Earlier this year, Variety Magazine reported that Sony Pictures is in the early development of a biopic about the late rapper. It is rumored that his cousin, Wu-Tang leader RZA, has been tapped to produce the film.

“My father was REAL and he never changed for anyone,” remarked daughter Taniqua Jones, who also serves as manager for brother Young Dirty Bastard. “He did and said what was on his mind. He was a free spirit and a genius. I love you, Daddy.”

The November 15th event will be hosted by nonprofits EGL P.U.D., Inc and Hip Hop 4 Foundation, and the sponsors believe that this celebration will be remembered for all of the legendary performers as well as the fans who will mark the impact that he had on their lives and experiences with hip hop culture. The concert will also feature surprise appearances by nationally known artists.