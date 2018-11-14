Words by: Kevin Keise

After Anderson .Paak announced yesterday that he is throwing a carnival on November 17 in his hometown of Oxnard, California in support of the release of his third studio album, his first stop was Houston, Texas.

Live at the Ocean Cafe located in H-Town’s Alief area, .Paak not only played his two iTunes singles “Tints,” featuring Kendrick Lamar, and “Who R U” from his forthcoming Oxnard album, but the newest Aftermath emcee gave fans a live acapella freestyle.



The name of the festival will be called Andy’s Oxnard Carnival and will be on November 17, the day after his Oxnard album drops, and will include free food, rides, and games with prizes.