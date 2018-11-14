Drake made sure to make it up to his fans during the first Miami show of the Aubrey and the Three Migos. The Scorpion rapper brought out Lil Wayne, DJ Khaled and Latin Trap Bad Bunny to perform their collaborations.

Drizzy brought out Khaled first who kicked it off with his first number one record, “All I Do Is Win” which features the Toronto native. At that point, the crowd erupted when Bad Bunny touched the stage to perform their new song, “Mia.”

If that wasn’t enough, the OVO huncho brought out Lil Wayne to perform “Uproar” off Tha Carter V., and Weezy pulled out his best dance moves.

Miami fans were definitely in for a treat last night. Check out some videos below:

Drake also brought out DJ Khaled tonight in Miami. #AATTM pic.twitter.com/9HfPx67ZXp — Word On Road (@WordOnRd) November 14, 2018

Drake brought out Bad Bunny tonight in Miami and they performed MIA for the 1st time together. #AATTM pic.twitter.com/irzKMBzUqw — Word On Road (@WordOnRd) November 14, 2018

A fan made the half court shot tonight in Miami. #AATTM pic.twitter.com/ziB5txxy6V — Word On Road (@WordOnRd) November 14, 2018