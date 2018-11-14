The Source is not only “The Bible of Hip-Hop,” but clearly a launching pad for numerous Hollywood big wigs. One of the most successful alum from this distinguished school of Hip-Hop journalism is screenwriter Carlito Rodriguez. Rodriguez was not just any writer, but one that rose through the ranks from contributor to become the Editor In Chief.

That same passion led him though various writing rooms at some of your favorite cable networks to land as a staff writer (and eventual producer) for the hit Fox TV series, Empire and as a writer for the HBO show, The Leftovers. Now his hustle has placed him front row and center for a new film project.

It was announced today via Deadline, that MGM is developing and financing an original movie entitled Hope. One of the producers of this film is Chicago emcee, Chance The Rapper who will lend his musical producer and collaborator, Nico Segal (formerly known as Donnie Trumpet) to “oversee the creation of the film’s original music.”

So what is Hope about?

It is about teens from Chi-town that vibe off of their common love for music, art and culture. They realize that they can use their creative passions to have agency in their community. This should be no shock. Chance as an artist uses his music as tool of social activism and advocacy.