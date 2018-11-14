Winter will finally arrive soon on HBO. HBO has revealed that the final season of Game of Thrones will begin in April 2019.

This morning, HBO dropped a teaser video promoting Game of Thrones‘ highly anticipated final season. While it sadly didn’t feature any new footage, it did recap what led its heroes and villains to the impending conclusion. In between shots of Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke), Jon Snow (Kit Harington) and others, the network teased its dramatic finale. “Every battle. Every betrayal. Every risk. Every fight. Every sacrifice. Every death,” it said. “All for the throne.”

The trailer also revealed the final six episodes will begin airing in April 2019. The first episode, written by Dave Hill and directed by David Nutter, does not have a specific airdate at this time.

While Game of Thrones may be ending next year, we won’t be leaving George R.R. Martin’s world anytime soon as a prequel series has already been confirmed with Naomi Watts in a lead role.