Words by: Rashad Grove

The Wu-Tang Clan has been making major moves lately. Now, the legendary Wu-Tang member Ghostface Killah has announced the release of his newest album, Ghost Files, a new Double-Album Remix of The Lost Tapes. The will feature approximately 25-tracks which will be released on November 30, 2018, One side will be entirely remixed by Bronze Nazareth and the other side is remixed entirely by Agallah.

The Ghost Files Double Album Remix project will also include a new and unreleased track (“N.W.O.”) which features Queensbridge legend Tragedy.

Just last month, Ghostface Killah released a new project and fan favorite, The Lost Tapes, which was produced by Big Ghost and featured guest appearances from E-40, Snoop Dogg, Sheek Louch, Big Daddy Kane, and his fellow Wu-Tang members Raekwon, Cappadonna, Masta Killa, and others.

Ghostface Killah is one of the most renowned members of the iconic rap supergroup the Wu-Tang Clan. He has arguably the best solo catalog out of all the Wu-Tang members. His debut, Ironman was released in 1996 and was hailed as a classic by fans and music critics alike. He followed up the success of Ironman more critically acclaimed albums such as Supreme Clientele (2000) and Fishscale (2006). Fans of Ghostface and Wu-Tang are looking forward to new music from Tony Starks.