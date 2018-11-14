With the holiday season in full effect, coming up with the perfect gift that someone can truly call their own can get a little tough to decide on. However, Gucci just dropped a toasty capsule collection that can be customized for everyone on your shopping list.

The new DIY offering from the iconic Italian fashion house now features a range of knitwear, using a process known as intarsia to put signature large letters on four different color options. Coming in blue, red, green and white, the sweater weather choices include a shawl collar bomber, button-through cardigan and everyone’s favorite go-to winter item: the crewneck sweater. Each has similar design specs as well, including stripes around the bottom, cuffs and sleeves. The gold “ABCDEFGUCCI” label in gold further plays on the custom features, making sure you know that Alex, Bob, Carl, Don, Ellen, Fred, Gina and the entire alphabet in your fam can all can get some Gucci gear to warm up in. Just make sure you decide whether to use their real name or their aka — we’re pretty sure Jay-Z would rather Bey get him an “S” sweater, right?

Start customizing your own Gucci knitwear right now over in the brand’s online store and select flagship locations. See a few examples below: