Rutgers head women’s basketball coach C. Vivian Stringer now rubs shoulders with the all-time greats of her profession. Stringer became the sixth women’s college basketball coach to reach the millennium mark in her win total, earning her 1,000th career victory with a 73-44 win over Central Connecticut State Tuesday night at the Rutgers Athletic Center.

With 1,000th victory as a collegiate women’s coach, joining former Tennessee coach Pat Summitt, Stanford’s Tara VanDerveer, UConn’s Geno Auriemma, North Carolina’s Sylvia Hatchell, and Bentley’s Barbara Stevens.

Even former first lady Hillary Clinton took time out to congratulate coach Stringer on her historic milestone.

Tonight, @cvivianstringer won her 1,000th career victory as a basketball coach. She's just the ninth coach in the history of the sport to reach this milestone, the fifth NCAA Division 1 women's coach and the first African American. Congrats, Coach Stringer, and here’s to 1,001. pic.twitter.com/eC029yWd24 — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) November 14, 2018

“It doesn’t cement anything, but that it’s a lot of games,” Stringer said. “It means people have trusted me to coach their teams, the young ladies have given me and my staff a chance. They believe in me. I thank God for that.”

480 of Stringer’s win tally has come at Rutgers. Some of the notable alumnae to train under Stringer include WNBA stars Cappie Pondexter, Epiphanny Prince, and Kia Vaughn, the latter two currently representing the New York Liberty.

Numerous Stringer students were in attendance for her accomplishment and celebrated with her on the floor after the game.

The 70-year-old got her start at Cheyney State in 1971 and became the head coach at Iowa in 1983. She took over at Rutgers to start the 1995 season and has quickly become the coach with the most wins in basketball coach at the university on both the men’s and women’s side. She has reached the Final Four four times in her career — at least once at all three program’s she has coached at — and won six Big Ten regular-season titles. She currently holds a 1,000-402 career record as a head coach.

Stringer was enshrined in the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame in 2009, a member of a class that also included Michael Jordan, John Stockton, and David Robinson.