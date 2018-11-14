Based on a true story, Fighting With My Family follows reformed gangster Ricky, wife Julia, daughter Paige and son Zak as they make a living wrestling together in tiny venues.

When Paige and Zak get the opportunity to try out for WWE, the family grabs a once-in-a-lifetime chance to turn their wildest dreams into a dazzling future. However, brother and sister quickly discover that to become superstars, both their talent and their relationship will be put to the test.

Fighting With My Family is a heartwarming and smart comedy that proves everything is worth fighting for when it comes to family.