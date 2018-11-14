The star power of Migos is continuing to skyrocket and it has led them to James Corden’s Carpool Karaoke. The trio of Quavo, Takeoff and Offset hopped in the car with the late-night host to perform “Walk It Like I Talk It” but it takes a left when the Culture rappers take on Whitney Houston’s “I Wanna Dance With Somebody.”

The Atlanta hitmakers manage to infuse some of their Hip-Hop culture into Whitney’s pop cut by adding a dab in between Whitney’s vocals but no one should miss the intense crooning of Takeoff in the back who looks to enjoy every moment of the song.

Check out the full Carpool Karaoke below and keep your eyes on the lookout for Offset’s forthcoming solo album.