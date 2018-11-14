One of the greatest sneaker colorways of all time is without a doubt the “Grape” Air Jordan 5, and Nike decided to recreate the magic for a sneaker silhouette that’s equally as iconic: the coveted Air Max 90.

All the essential colorways are in place in this special iteration, from the white mesh/leather base and black sole to the jade accents on the heel and headlining purple on the leather mudguard, tongue patch and upper eyelets. Finished off with crisp white laces and jade shocks that match the lower eyelets and rubber heel patch, we’re definitely digging how the Swoosh flipped a Jordan classic for those that love the iconic Air Max series.

No official release info for the Nike Air Max 90 “Essential Grape” as of now, but check out a few images below while we wait for updates: