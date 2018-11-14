Words by: Symone Daniels

In an effort to make sure officials who ran and won during the November 6 midterm election is accurate, recounts is something that is behind demanded by many voters. Tuesday morning, Georgia State Senator for District 39 Nikema Williams was among the protesters arrested at the State Captial Building in Atlanta after demanding all votes be counted from the midterm election.

In a 34-second video clip that has been widely circulated online, Willaims, who was very calm, says, “I stood peacefully next to my constituents s because they wanted their voices to be heard and now I’m being arrested.”

When asked what she was being charged for, she says, “I did not disburse. I did not leave the floor. The legislation is in a special session. The Senate convened at 10 am this morning. I’ve been here since 9 am and because I didn’t leave the floor when they said everyone dismiss disburse, I’m being arrested.”

The protest was sparked by the recount in the “too close to call” governor’s race between Republican Brain Kemp and Democrat Stacy Abrams.