Even with all the great things he has in store with the upcoming Louis Vuitton SS19 offering, Virgil Abloh is still making time for his first born brand with a new range of OFF-WHITE™ Spring/Summer 2019 gear.

As with past collections, art plays a huge part in the design process. Whether it’s fine art, like the Mona Lisa-inspired shorts seen above, or animation in the form of a standout “ARCHITECTURE” T-Shirt etched with The Simpsons own Bart Simpson on the back, the pieces seen throughout are definitely worthy of showing at an exhibit. The cut-and-sew pieces are pretty fresh too, including the denim sets — jackets and sleeveless vests alike — and technical outwear, and there’s even a set of sportswear in the mix as well. In terms of color, the spectrum goes from vibrant neon hues to black and navy, in addition to print-heavy vibes in the form of forest redwoods and classic camo. Variety is Virgil’s greatest asset with anything that he puts his midas touch on, and we’re just glad that he kept that same energy this time around as well. Definitely not mad at this one, in the least bit!

Pre-order the OFF-WHITE™ SS19 collection right now online, and peep some of the key offerings below: