Law enforcements arrested the man who they think pistol whipped Tekashi 6ix9ine and arrested him, as per TMZ.

Cops captured Anthony Jamel Ellison about a week ago after issuing a federal warrant. As indicated by docs, acquired by TMZ, a grand jury indicted Ellison on “1 count of conspiracy to obstruct commerce by robbery, 1 count of obstructing commerce by robbery, and 1 count of carrying a firearm to commit a crime.”

Ellison went to prison on Nov. 6, and stays in a federal jail in Manhattan, awaiting trial. He pled not guilty to all charges.

In July, Tekashi 6ix9ine was hauled out of a SUV, pistol whipped and taken to his home, where various suspects jacked $750,000 in jewelry and more than $15,000 in cash.

They allegedly drove off with the Brooklyn rapper, who eventually escaped and found his way to a hospital.

Sources connected to the incident says Ellison had been a member of 69’s camp before his career took off. As indicated by law enforcement sources, Ellison is a known member of the 9 Trey Bloods gang.