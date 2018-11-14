Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna’s fight in court continues.

As indicated by reports on Tuesday, Kardashian requested to lower his $20,000 child support payments to his ex-fiance Black Chyna for their baby girl, Dream Kardashian.

As per The Blast, who broke the news, the reality star claims he can’t afford to pay Chyna $20,000 a month and is requesting an adjustment. He’s likewise claims that Chyna’s filing of a domestic violence report against him has really hurt his pockets, taking note of that he appeared on Keeping Up With the Kardashians due to emotional trauma and scrutiny from the media.

Meanwhile, TMZ reports that Rob going to court to reduce his child support payments has been in the works for about a year. The outlet asserts that he at first consented to pay such a high amount in child support in exchange for joint custody and the domestic violence charges against him dropped. Which she did in September so it’s time for the payments to be lowered.

Chyna’s lawyer, Lisa Bloom, hit back at Rob Kardashian on Tuesday in an announcement to ET.

“We believe Rob Kardashian has deliberately retreated from social media to reduce his income so that he can pay less child support,” the statement reads. “Poor little rich boy. What kind of father doesn’t want to support his own baby?”

“Rob and Kris Jenner have also been dodging their depositions,” Bloom continued to claim. “They can run, but they can’t hide. Like all other litigants and witnesses, eventually they will have to show up and answer questions about where all of Rob’s money has gone. We’ll get a court order requiring them to come to my office and answer questions under oath if necessary. In the meantime, Blac Chyna continues to work hard as a single mother supporting her children, as she has always done, whether Rob chooses to help or not.”