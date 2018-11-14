The historic career of Snoop Dogg has hit another milestone. The West Coast legend will be honored with his own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Variety reports the ceremony will occur on November 19.

“Snoop Dogg is one of those people who can do anything. He raps, he acts, he hosts a television show, he cooks, and helps community kids with his philanthropic work,” said Ana Martinez, producer of the Hollywood Walk of Fame. “He is a man of the ages and we welcome him to our Hollywood Walk of Fame.”

Snoop is being honored for his efforts to G-Funk, chart-topping singles, 17 studio albums, along with his ventures in sports, television and more.

Snoop’s star will be the 2,651st star on the Hollywood Boulevard walk and will be in front of Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Congrats to Snoop Dogg!