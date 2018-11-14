State of the Culture has become a hit within the Hip-Hop community by touching on the various topics that keep headlines rolling. Joe Budden and his co-hosts of Remy Ma, Scottie Beam, and Brandon “Jinx” Jenkins have received an extension fo their show. Billboard reports REVOLT has ordered 10 additional episodes for the new show.

“Joe and I worked tirelessly for months to create a one-of-a-kind show that the culture would love, and the response to State of the Culture has been overwhelmingly positive,” Diddy shared in a statement. “The culture has a point of view and I want to deliver it. I’m all about giving the people what they want, so more raw and uncensored content through the lens of hip-hop is coming your way.”

The next run of State of the Culture episodes will include a 2018 recap before the next set of shows are available in 2019.

“We had a lot of fun during the first 10 episodes and the response has been nothing short of amazing,” Budden told Billboard. “I look forward to improving on what’s already been built. Thank you Puff, REVOLT and most importantly the fans. See you soon.”